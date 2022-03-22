ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: What India need to qualify for semis after 110-run win over Bangladesh

Mithali Raj-led Team India defeated Bangladesh by a massive 110-run margin at Seddon Park in Hamilton in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Tuesday (March 22). Chasing 230 to win, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 119 in 40.3 overs and India registered their third win of the World Cup. The big win helped India improve their Net-Run-Rate (0.768) further and they are now in third place on the points table with six points from six matches.

If India do win their last game against South Africa on Sunday (March 27), they will qualify for the semi-finals. However, in case of a loss, the scenario could face an NRR conundrum featuring three sides England, West Indies and India. The Women in Blue are well-placed in that regard as they have a positive net run rate of +0.77.

Yastika Bhatia’s gritty half-century and Sneh Rana's all-round performance powered India a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh and kept them in the hunt for a semifinal spot. Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-inning collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, riding on a responsible 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30).

A magnificent win for #TeamIndia They beat Bangladesh by 110 runs to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ix3xmjE41q — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2022

Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals. The Mithali Raj-led side will take on South Africa in the final league match on Sunday. Before that match, if the second-placed Proteas beat West Indies on Thursday India's semifinal chances will get better.

India’s decision to bring in senior spinner Poonam Yadav (1/25) in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid dividends. With spinners operating from both the ends on a slow track, Bangladesh found the run-scoring difficult.

India restricting Bangladesh to 69/5 after 25 overs. Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) provided some resistance with a 40-run partnership which was broken by Jhulan Goswami when she dismissed the latter, while Vastrakar accounted for the former a few overs later.

The pace duo of Goswami (2/19) and Vastrakar (2/26) shared four wickets between them while the spinners accounted for the rest.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but Ritu Moni (3/37) and Nahida Akter (2/42) shared five wickets between them to reduce India from 74 for no loss to 108 for 4 at one stage.

Mandhana ended up hitting straight to Fargana Hoque off Akter, while Moni struck twice in two balls in the next over to leave India at 74 for 3 in 15.4 overs. While Verma was stumped by Nigar Sultana, skipper Mithali Raj (0) was out for a first-ball duck as India lost three wickets in quick succession.

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score. The duo played at a good pace with Ghosh slamming Lata Mondal (0/20) for successive fours in the 30th over.

However, Akter brought Bangladesh back into the game when she had Ghosh caught behind while she tried to cut a ball that was too close to the body.

Brief Scores:

India Women 229/7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37) bt Bangladesh Women 119 in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32, Lata Monday 24; Sneh Rana 4/30)

(with PTI inputs)