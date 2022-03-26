ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: What India women need to do to qualify for semi-finals? Check scenario

India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup.

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

In India`s batting at the World Cup, losing wickets in clusters has become a regular occurrence. Against Pakistan, they were 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar saved the day with a 122-run partnership. When facing New Zealand, they were 95/5 and eventually lost by 62 runs. India was 78/3 against the West Indies before Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries.

How can India women qualify for semi-finals?

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. It is as simple as that.

What if the India women vs South Africa women game gets abandoned?

If rain washes out the India women vs South Africa women game, then both teams will share a point each. India will jump to ninth spot and even if England beat Bangladesh later, India will go through on the basis on positive NRR. West Indies will be knocked out.