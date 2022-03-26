हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: What India women need to do to qualify for semi-finals? Check scenario

India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: What India women need to do to qualify for semi-finals? Check scenario
Source: Twitter

India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup.

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

In India`s batting at the World Cup, losing wickets in clusters has become a regular occurrence. Against Pakistan, they were 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar saved the day with a 122-run partnership. When facing New Zealand, they were 95/5 and eventually lost by 62 runs. India was 78/3 against the West Indies before Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries.

How can India women qualify for semi-finals?

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. It is as simple as that. 

What if the India women vs South Africa women game gets abandoned?

If rain washes out the India women vs South Africa women game, then both teams will share a point each. India will jump to ninth spot and even if England beat Bangladesh later, India will go through on the basis on positive NRR. West Indies will be knocked out. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022Mithali RajIndia women cricket teamSouth Africa women cricket team
Next
Story

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer is incredibly well-respected around the world, says head coach Brendon McCullum

Must Watch

PT13M25S

Russia Ukraine War: Command post of AFU Battery, Artillery Mount destroyed