हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana says ton against West Indies was 'really special'

Smriti Mandhana's knock of 123 runs from 119 balls with Harmanpreet Kaur's 109 from 107 deliveries guided India to a massive total of 317/8.

ICC Women World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana says ton against West Indies was &#039;really special&#039;
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.(Source: Twitter)

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana who smashed a brilliant ton against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Saturday (March 12), said this knock was really special as it came when her team was in a risky situation.

Brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs."There is a difference between my two World Cup knocks. The first one was achieved in easy circumstances but this one is really special as it came when we were in a really risky situation," said Mandhana in a video posted on BCCI TV.

"As soon as I felt that we have got the momentum that was required for the team, I thought of enjoying a bit and playing my own game. When we started the game, we aimed at 240-250 but as we reached 260-280, we got a bit greedy and thought of reaching to 300-run mark," she added.

With this win, India registered their second win of the tournament after losing one game against New Zealand."Most importantly is that we have got that win on the board and hope we keep this momentum for the next four matches and we get into knockouts. So, we would like ahead in the tournament with a positive mindset," said the batter.

Batting first, Indian opener Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8.This is West Indies' first defeat in the tournament. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian women's team in the World Cup.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022Smriti MandhanaHarmanpreet KaurIndia women cricket team
Next
Story

India vs SL 2nd Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Scores and Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja strike in succession

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Chechnya's army on the battlefield, Russian media claims