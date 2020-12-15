हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 full match schedule announced; check here

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

ICC Women&#039;s Cricket World Cup 2022 full match schedule announced; check here
File Photo (Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) announced the full match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 that will be hosted by New Zealand.

The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch have been selected to host the semi-finals with the latter also set to host the final under lights on April 3, 2022.

An opening match at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and a final under lights at Hagley Oval are two of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced on Tuesday for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. 

"The pinnacle event for women’s cricket will see 31 matches played across 31 action-packed days between 4 March and 3 April 2022," said ICC in an official statement.

It will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March.

The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major cricket tournaments across the globe in 2022 – the other being the Commonwealth Games in England. 

Prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZD$5.5million, and all matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience. 

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka. 

The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

Check full schedule: 

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Fri 04 Mar 2022    New Zealand v Qualifier*    
Sun 06 Mar 2022    Qualifier v India*    
Tue 08 Mar 2022    Australia v Qualifier *    
Fri 11 Mar 2022    Qualifier v South Africa*    
Mon 14 Mar 2022    South Africa v England*    
Wed 16 Mar 2022    England v India*    
Fri 18 Mar 2022    Qualifier v Qualifier

University Oval, Dunedin

Sat 05 Mar 2022    Qualifier v South Africa     
Mon 07 Mar 2022    New Zealand v Qualifier    
Wed 09 Mar 2022    Qualifier v England    

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sat 05 Mar 2022    Australia v England*    
Thu 10 Mar 2022    New Zealand v India*    
Sat 12 Mar 2022    Qualifier v India*    
Mon 14 Mar 2022    Qualifier v Qualifier    
Thu 17 Mar 2022    New Zealand v South Africa*     
Mon 21 Mar 2022    Qualifier v Qualifier*    
Tue 22 Mar 2022    India v Qualifier*     

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sun 13 Mar 2022    New Zealand v Australia     
Tue 15 Mar 2022    Australia v Qualifier     
Tue 22 Mar 2022    South Africa v Australia 
Thu 24 Mar 2022    South Africa v Qualifier    
Fri 25 Mar 2022    Qualifier v Australia 
Sun 27 Mar 2022    England v Qualifier     
Wed 30 Mar 2022    Semi-Final 1    

Eden Park, Auckland

Sat 19 Mar 2022    India v Australia*     
Sun 20 Mar 2022    New Zealand v England     

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thu 24 Mar 2022    England v Qualifier*    
Sat 26 Mar 2022    New Zealand v Qualifier    
Sun 27 Mar 2022     India v South Africa*     
Thu 31 Mar 2022    Semi-Final 2*
Sun 03 Apr 2022    FINAL*

(*denotes day/night)

 

