ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Full schedule of India matches, squad, TV timings

The Indian women's cricket team will look to kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup on a high note when they lock horns with hosts and four-time champions Australia in the opening match of the showpiece event on February 21 in Sydney.

A total of ten teams will feature in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, with the summit showdown of the seventh edition of the marquee event to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian women's squad in the upcoming tournament while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

India are placed along with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A while England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand forms Group B for the mega event.

Heading into the tournament, the Women in Blue will be keen to lift their maiden trophy at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Let us take a look at the complete schedule of India matches and squad for the showpiece event:

SCHEDULE

February 21: India vs Australia (1: 30 p.m) at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

February 24: India vs Bangladesh (4: 30 p.m) at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

February 27: India vs New Zealand (8:30 a.m) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

February 29: India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 p.m) at Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 5: Semifinal 1 (8:30 a.m) and Semifinal 2 (1:30 p.m) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

March 8: Final (1:30 p.m) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Besides this, the Indian women's team is also slated to play two warm-up clashes against Pakistan (February 16) and West Indies (February 18) ahead of the tournament.

Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

The Women's T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.