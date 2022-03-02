हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women's World Cup: Virat Kohli cheers for Mithali Raj's side ahead of India vs Pak clash

Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India's women cricketers, who will take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash of the Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called everyone to cheer for 'Women In Blue' ahead of the India and Pakistan match in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.

The Women's ODI World Cup gets underway from Friday and India and Pakistan will meet for a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India's women cricketers.

"No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, 'cause it's time for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022!

"So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022," Kohli wrote on Koo.

 

The interest in women's cricket has spiked tremendously in India over the last few years. Women cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhoolan Goswami have become household names.

Talking about the World Cup, the elite tournament begins as New Zealand take on the West Indies on March 4 before all eight teams play each other once to decide the top four, with the winner crowned in Christchurch on April 3.

Heading into the tournament, the Mithali Raj-led side is in good form after winning the warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies.

