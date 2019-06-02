ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia- Statistical Highlights

Bristol: Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck vital half-centuries to help Australia emerge victorious by a margin of seven wickets against Afghanistan in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the County Ground, Bristol on Saturday.

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and opted to bat. The side was bowled out for a total of 207 runs following an excellent performance by the Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins.

Cummins picked three wickets accounting for the dismissals of Hazratullah Zazai, Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Spinner Adam Zampa delivered a tremendous performance as well, dismissing Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rashid Khan.

Finch and Warner helped ensure a comfortable victory for Australia with an excellent opening stand of 96 runs. Warner further continued to make his presence felt following the dismissal of Finch, smashing an unbeaten 89 off 114 deliveries.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# The Australian cricket team is currently unbeaten in their last nine ODI matches.

# Australian opener David Warner who smashed an unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan, recorded his eighteenth half-century for the side.

# Australian skipper Aaron Finch recorded his 22nd half-century in 110 matches for the nation, following his 49-ball 66 against Afghanistan.

# Australia continue to maintain their unbeaten streak against Afghanistan in the World Cup, having recorded victory in their second clash against the opposition on Saturday.

Australia take on West Indies in their next clash on June 6, while Afghanistan will battle it out with Sri Lanka on June 4 in the ICC World Cup 2019.