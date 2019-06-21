ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Bangladesh- Statistical Highlights

Australia continue to maintain their winning streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 following a win against Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs on Thursday. The Aussies had recorded wins by a margin of 41 runs and 87 runs respectively against Pakistan and Sri Lanka after their unbeaten streak was snapped following a defeat against India.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

The Aussies posted a total of 381 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Opener David Warner was the highest run-scorer with 166 runs off 147 deliveries in an innings comprising of 14 boundaries and five sixes.

Finch and Usman Khawaja provided quality support scoring half-centuries which was further backed by a quick-fire 32 by Glenn Maxwell.

Bangladesh, in turn, lost opener Soumya Sarkar early for 10. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan stitched a partnership of 79 runs to help the outfit gain dominance.

However, the duo soon departed followed by the cheap dismissal of Liton Das. A late partnership between Mahmudullah who scored an unbeaten century and Mushfiqur Rahim (69) resulted in Bangladesh finishing with a total of 333 runs at the end of their 50 overs.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

1) Australia's total of 381/5 against Bangladesh is the third highest for the side in ODIs. Not only this it is also the third highest total in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

2) David Warner has registered the highest score of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 of 166, after scoring his 16th ODI ton against Bangladesh.

3) Warner registered a score in excess of 150 for the sixth time in ODI cricket. He also became the first batsman to register two 150-plus knocks in ICC ODI World Cups.

4) Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah has now completed 500 runs in the run-scoring charts of the ICC ODI World Cups.

5) Mushfiqur Rahim registered his highest score in ICC ODI World Cups following his 102 against Australia.