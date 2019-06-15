ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Live updates

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against defending champions Australia in the 20th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at The Oval in London on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# Good over from Malinga as he gave away just three runs to Sri Lanka. Finch flicked the first delivery neatly down to fine leg for a single before Warner drove the very next delivery back past the bowler, straight of mid-off for two runs. Australia 20/0 (5 overs)

# Australia 17/0 (4 overs)

# A maiden over from Malinga. Warner and Finch are currently batting at four and eight, respectively. Australia 12/0 (3 overs)

# An expensive over from Pradeep as he conceded eight runs to Australia. Finch opened his account with a magnificent drive past mid-off for four runs on the first delivery of the second over before he pulled back another boundary on the fifth delivery. Australia 12/0 (2 overs)

# Nuwan Pradeep to share the new ball!

# Four runs off the first over. Warner got off the mark by clipping the third delivery from Malinga beautifully wide of mid on to notch up four runs. Australia 4/0 (1 overs)

# David Warner and Aaron Finch to open the innings for Australia. Lasith Malinga begins the proceedings for Sri Lanka.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for the national anthems.

# Lineups:

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

# Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia!

#The toss will take place anytime.

Defending champions Australia will look to continue their dominance when they square off with Sri Lanka in the 20th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at The Oval in London on Saturday.

Australia are heading into the clash with three wins from four matches they have played so far. The Aaron Finch-led side's only defeat in the ongoing edition of the mega event came when they slumped to a 36-run defeat at the hands of India in their third clash.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have just one win from four matches they have played so far. Their last two clashes against Pakistan and Bangladesh were abandoned due to incessant rain.

However, a point each from those washouts and a victory against Afghanistan, have left Sri Lanka in the top half of the standings.

Australia are standing at the third spot in the points table with six points.

As far as weather is concerned, the Kennington oval is expected to receive patchy rain as the day progresses.

The two squads are as follows:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.