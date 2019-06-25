ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan--Statistical Highlights

After a decent show with the bat, Shakib Al Hasan produced a stunning spell with the ball as Bangladesh kept their semi-final hopes alive with a comfortable 62-run win over Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

Defending a respectable target of 263, Shakib ran through the Afghanistan batting line-up with brilliant figures of five for 29 as Bangladesh bundled the Gulbadin Naib-led side out for 200 runs with three overs to spare.

Besides Shakib, Mustafizur Rahim (two for 32), Mohammad Saifuddin (one for 33) and Mosaddek Hossain (one for 25) also shone with the ball.

Samiullah Shinwari (unbeaten at 49) and captain Gulbadin Naib (47) were the notable contributors for Afghanistan.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim struck a blistering knock of 83 while Shakib (51) also contributed with a half-century to help the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side post a score of 262 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs after being asked to bat first.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the most economical bowler for Afghanistan with his figures of three for 29.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the match:

# Shakib Al Hasan finished with his career-best figures of five for 29. It is also the best bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. By clinching a five-wicket haul, he became the first Bangladesh player to achieve the feat in a World Cup match.

# The Bangladesh all-rounder also scored a 51-run knock during the clash against Afghanistan. En route to his knock, Shakib not only notched up his 45th ODI half-century besides also becoming the first player from the country to reach the 1,000-run landmark in the World Cup.

# Shakib Al Hasan also became only the second cricketer after India's Yuvraj Singh (2011) to score a fifty and claim a five-wicket haul in the same World Cup match.

# 32-year-old Shakib also joined Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in the list of players who have scored a ton and taken a five-wicket haul in the same edition of the cricket's showpiece event.

# Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib scored a 75-ball 45 during the match. En route to his innings, he crossed the 1,000-run mark in ODIs in his 62nd match. He became the 10th Afghanistan batsman to achieve the landmark.

# Mushfiqur Rahim scored a scintillating 83-run knock off 87 balls. During his innings, he also brought up his 35th ODI fifty.

Bangladesh will next lock horns with India on July 2 while Afghanistan will meet West Indies on July 4 in their next ICC World Cup 2019 clash.