ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Live Updates

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will look to bring their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup back on track when they lock horns in their fourth fixture of the mega event at the Bristol Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

# The pitch inspection is scheduled for 10.30 am (UK time) and 3:00 pm (IST).

# The toss has been delayed due to rain.

Both sides have just one win from three games they have played so far. However, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka are in a better position after the last match against Pakistan was washed out, giving a point each to the two teams.

Sri Lanka kicked off their campaign at the quadrennial event with a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand before they rebounded strongly to seal a 34-run win over Afghanistan via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit clash.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were overpowered by hosts England by 106 runs in their last fixture hey were routed in their previous game. However, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side showcased a brilliant performance against New Zealand and South Africa, pushing the former to the brink and beating the latter by 21 runs.

Heading into the clash, Sri Lanka will miss the services of fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who has been ruled out of this clash due to a dislocated right finger.

The two squads are as follows:

Bangadesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay