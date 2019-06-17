ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Live Updates

Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in their fourth match of the 2010 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against West Indies at the County Ground in Taunton on Monday.

Here are the live updates:

# Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will begin the innings for the West Indies while Mashrafe Mortaza to open the proceedings for Bangladesh.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for the national anthems.

# Lineups:

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

# Bangladesh win the toss, opt to bowl first!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Bangladesh and West Indies will look to bring their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) back on track when the two sides face each other in the 23rd match of the mega event at County Ground in Taunton on Monday.

Both sides have just one win from the four matches they have played so far in the quadrennial event. West Indies and Bangladesh both suffered a washout apiece against South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively.

However, West Indies are standing at the sixth spot while Bangladesh are languishing down to the eight position in the ten-team points table on the basis of the net run rate.

In the nine games the two sides have faced each other in the last 12 months, Bangladesh emerged out victorious in nine games.

This means the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will not lack confidence when they face West Indies, consisting some of the big-hitters like Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmeyer and Evin Lewis.

The two squads are as follows:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

