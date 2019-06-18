ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: Live Updates

England won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the 24th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

# The two squads have walked down the crease for the national anthems.

# Lineups:

Afghanistan Playing XI: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

# England win the toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan!

After posting back-to-back victories, Eoin Morgan-led England will aim to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with Afghanistan in the 24th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts are coming into the match on the back of crushing 108-run and eight-wicket wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. They are currently standing at the fourth spot with three wins from four matches.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost all the four games they have played so far in the quadrennial event.

The Gulbadin Naib-led side, who is languishing down to the last spot in the ten-team points table, will look to seal their first win of the mega event.

However, England will be without their star batsman Jason Roy, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring tear.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, who was forced to miss his side's win against the Caribbean side due to back spasm, is expected to lead the squad again.

These are the two squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil