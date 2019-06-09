ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh--Statistical Highlights

Opener Jason Roy struck an incredible knock of 153 runs before the England bowlers produced a stunning performance to help England register a crushing 106-run win over Bangladesh in Match 12 of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Roy (153 off 121 balls) and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (51) stitched a 128-run partnership for the opening wicket before Jos Buttler pulled back a 64-run knock off just 44 balls to help England post mammoth score of 386 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Shakib Al Hasan's 121-run knock off 119 balls and Mashfiqur Rahim's 50-ball 44 went in vain as the England bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 280 runs in 48.5 overs to emerge out victorious. (Full Scorecard: ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh)

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes bagged three wickets each, while Mark Wood finished with the figures of two for 52. Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid also chipped in with a wicket each.

Here are the statistical highlights from the match:

# England posted a mammoth total of 386 for six in their stipulated 50 overs after being asked to bat first by Bangladesh. It was England's highest-ever total in the ICC World Cup as well as highest-ever ODI total at Sophia Gardens.

# By scoring a mammoth total, England also became the first team ever to notch up 300-plus runs in seven consecutive ODI innings. Notably, it is also highest innings total of the 2019 edition of the mega event.

# Jason Roy smashed a magnificent knock of 153 runs off just 121 balls. It was the England opener's ninth ODI ton and highest individual score in the tournament so far. The knock was also the second-highest World Cup score by an England batsman, falling just five runs short of Andrew Strauss’ 158 which he notched up against India in 2011.

# Jos Buttler smashed a 64-run during the match. En route to his innings, he pulled back his 19 ODI fifty off just 33 balls.

# Jonny Bairstow brought up his first World Cup fifty off just 49 balls before being caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at cover off a Mashrafe Mortaza delivery.

# The victory saw England surge up to the second spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table while Bangladesh are languishing down to the seventh spot with just one win from three matches they have played so far.