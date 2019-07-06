ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: Live Updates

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their last group stage fixture of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have called up Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

Thisara comes in for Vandersay

# India have made two changes in their Playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal is rested for Kuldeep Yadav while Ravindra Jadeja has been brought in for Mohammad Shami.

# Lineups:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha, Thisara Perera.

# Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against India!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

India, who have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, will look to make a top-place finish in the group stage when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in a dead-rubber match of the tournament at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

India are currently standing at the second spot in the World Cup 2019 points table after having won six out of the eight games they have played so far in the ongoing marquee event. Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led side's clash against Kane Williamson's New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Going into the match against Sri Lanka, India will look to continue their winning momentum and end their group stage on a high.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side, on the other hand, are already out of the contention of making it to the knockout stage of the quadrennial event after winning just three out of the eight matches so far. Sri Lanka, who are placed at the sixth spot in the points table, will look to end their campaign on a positive note with a win over the Men in Blue.

India hold an advantage over Sri Lanka heading into the match, having won seven out of their last nine games.

Here are the two squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant.