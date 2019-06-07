close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Losing to Bangladesh not a ''shock'', says England's Liam Plunkett

Bangladesh sprang an early surprise in the tournament by defeating South Africa on Sunday and the Asian side have also beaten England in World Cup matches in 2011 and 2015.

ICC World Cup 2019: Losing to Bangladesh not a &#039;&#039;shock&#039;&#039;, says England&#039;s Liam Plunkett
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh are no longer minnows and losing to them in the World Cup cannot be considered a `shock` anymore, England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has said ahead of Saturday`s match in Cardiff between the two sides.

Bangladesh sprang an early surprise in the tournament by defeating South Africa on Sunday and the Asian side have also beaten England in World Cup matches in 2011 and 2015.

"We saw Bangladesh beat South Africa and it wasn`t a shock defeat," Plunkett told a news conference. "I remember when they beat England way back and it was a shock defeat."

"But there are no real shock defeats in this competition. They`re a strong squad."

England won their first game comprehensively against South Africa but lost by 14 runs to Pakistan in the second and Plunkett said the sides from the sub-continent had a tendency to get under their skins.

"Pakistan are pretty good like that, they can get niggly," Plunkett, 34, added. "Similarly Bangladesh and India are good at doing that. They are good at appealing quite a lot, it`s just the way they play their cricket."

"But we`ve played in big competitions... around the world at the Indian Premier League and (Australia`s) Big Bash in front of big crowds, so it shouldn`t be too much for the players."

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019BangladeshEnglandLiam PlunkettPakistanSouth Africa
Next
Story

Rain likely to disrupt Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match in Bristol

Must Watch

PT59S

Watch top news stories