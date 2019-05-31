ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir could make his World Cup debut in Pakistan`s opening match against the West Indies on Friday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Thursday.

"Mohammad Amir is fully fit and available for selection," he told reporters at Nottingham`s Trent Bridge.

There had been speculation that the 27-year-old, a late inclusion in the squad, would miss the game for health and fitness reasons after sitting out the last four one day internationals.

Amir produced a match-winning three-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy final in England two years ago after missing the 2011 and 2015 World Cups as a result of a five-year ban for match-fixing.

Sarfaraz said he was clear about his starting eleven, with all his players fit for the clash.

Pakistan who emerged victorious in the tournament back in 1992, arrived in Nottingham on the back of a stunning loss to Afghanistan in a warm-up match in Bristol and 10 straight ODI defeats at the hands of England, Australia and South Africa.

But they are also seen as unpredictable, which Sarfaraz said was only a positive.

"I think it`s good to be unpredictable," he added.

"At the end of the day, the Pakistan team is very dangerous."

Here is the full transcript which was published in icc-cricket.com:

Q. It's the first time in a long time you've had all of your players fit. What difficulties does that present you with choosing an 11th?

Sarfaraz Ahmed: I think definitely, for the first time we all are. It's very difficult to make the playing 11, but as we make the playing 11, we all are very clear what team is playing tomorrow.

Q. Hitting a lot of really big scores in recent times. You're facing a team that has particularly disruptive batting. How can you try to contain them with the bowlers you have?

Sarfaraz Ahmed: You know, if you contain any teams, you have to take wickets. If you're not taking wickets here, so you can't -- you've got to stop runs. Whether you play England, either you play West Indies or Australia, you have to take wicket if you stop any team. So however teams play any other teams, any teams takes wickets, then they will respect them, any team it's possible to have 70, 80 runs.

Q. Quite a few of the legends last night at the opening party were putting the West Indies up as the unpredictable side of this World Cup. What do you make of their chances coming in, especially with that performance the other day?

Sarfaraz Ahmed: I think it's good to be unpredictable. All teams are scared because of Pakistan. At the end of the day, the Pakistan team is very dangerous. So it's good to be for the World Cup very unpredictable, so it will affect the whole outcome, inshallah.

Q. Obviously results haven't gone your way the last few months, but will you be keen to remind yourself of what happened two years ago in the Champions Trophy?

Sarfaraz Ahmed: I think we are not thinking about the result previously. We didn't play well as a team. If you see (indiscernible) things, our batting is performing well, so we don't think about it. We are very focused and we are very hopeful as a team that we will do well, inshallah, in this World Cup.