ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand's squad and full schedule

Having finished as the runner-ups four years ago, fourth-ranked New Zealand will look for a repeat of what they did in the previous edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup when they head into this year's mega event, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Despite being one of the strongest performers at cricket’s biggest event, New Zealand have never managed to cross the mark and pick the World Cup glory in eight appearances they made since their inception.

New Zealand, who have made it to the semi-finals six times and the final four years ago, will definitely look to know how it feels to be a winner when they go into 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.

As far as squad is concerned, fit-again Kane Williamson was named as the captain in the 15-member New Zealand squad while the likes of Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Trent Boult boasting stacks of experience were also included for the World Cup.

Ross Taylor, whose good form with the bat off-late has moved him to the third position in the ICC ODI rankings, has also been named in New Zealand's World Cup squad.

On Saturday, New Zealand defeated India by six wickets in their first warm-up match for the ICC World Cup at the Oval in London.

The Williamson-led side will play their second warm-up match against West Indies on May 28 before kickstarting their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 1.

Here is the complete schedule and squad of New Zealand for the upcoming event:

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

June 01: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (3:00 pm)

June 05: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Kennington Oval, London (6:00 pm)

June 08: Afghanistan vs New Zealand at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (6:00 pm)

June 13: India vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (3:00 pm)

June 19: New Zealand vs South Africa at Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:00 pm)

June 22: West Indies vs New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (6:00 pm)

June 26: New Zealand vs Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:00 pm)

June 29: New Zealand vs Australia at Lord's, London (6:00 pm)

July 03: England vs New Zealand at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (3:00 pm)

SEMI-FINAL

July 9: 1st semi-final (1 vs 4) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:00 pm)

July 11: 2nd semi-final (2 vs 3) at Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:00 pm)

FINAL

July 14 at Lord's (3:00 pm)

SQUAD

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.