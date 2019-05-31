ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs West Indies- Statistical Highlights

West Indies, who headed into the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup as underdogs, began their campaign at the quadrennial event with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan failed to counter West Indies' strong bowling attack and were bundled cheaply for 105 runs inside 21.4 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman and first-drop Babar Azam were the highest scorers for Pakistan with 22 runs each.

Oshane Thomas was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean side as he finished with the brilliant figures of four for 27 in 5.4 overs. While skipper Jason Holder bagged three wickets conceding 42 runs, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell also chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, Chris Gayle smashed a 34-ball 50 runs while Nicholas Pooran scored a significant 19-ball 34 to help West Indies chase down the target in just 13.4 overs.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# Pakistan were bundled out cheaply for 105 runs--which was their second-lowest total in the history of the mega event and also the lowest-ever total in a World Cup match at Trent Bridge. Pakistan's lowest-ever total at the World Cup came back in 1992 when they were bowled out for 74 by England. (Also Read: Pakistan succumb to their second-lowest total in ICC World Cup)

# Chris Gayle scored a quick-fire half-century to help the Caribbean side chase down the lowly target of 106 runs in just 13.4 overs. En route to his knock, Gayle also smashed three sixes which saw him surpass South African batsman AB de Villiers' in the list of players with most sixes in the World Cup. The swashbuckling West Indies batsman is now standing at the top of the list with 40 sixes to his name in contrast to De Villiers' 37.

# Oshane Thomas, who is making his maiden appearance in the World Cup, finished with his second-best figures in ODIs during West Indies' World Cup opener against Pakistan. Thomas' figures of four for 27 is also by far the best bowling figures by a Caribbean player against Pakistan in the showpiece event.

# West Indies's seven-wicket win over the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side with 218 balls to spares is the largest margin of victory in terms of balls in a World Cup match against Pakistan. (Full Scorecard: Pakistan vs West Indies World Cup match)

