ICC World Cup 2019: Peter Handscomb replaces injured Shaun Marsh in Australian squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup as the replacement for injured Shaun Marsh in the Australian squad for the remainder of the marquee event.

Marsh has been ruled out of further participation in the tournament due to a fracture to his forearm which he sustained after being struck while practicing in the nets recently. He will now undergo surgery to treat the same.

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Peter Handscomb as a replacement player for Shaun Marsh in the Australia squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC press release stated.

Handscomb has appeared in a total of 21 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for Australia, scoring 628 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 98.6.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).