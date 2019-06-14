ICC World Cup 2019: Rain likely to interrupt much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 is all set to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. However, there has been a high possibility that rain may play the spoilsport once again, considering the fact the monsoon in England has already abandoned four matches of this year's cricket showpiece event.

The 2019 ICC World Cup has become the most rain-affected edition in the history of the mega event as four out of 18 matches played so far were washed out due to rain.

Recently, the much-awaited match between India and New Zealand--the two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup--was also called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. As a result of the washout, the two sides had to share a point each.

Now, the Men in Blue is all set for another big clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan. It is to be noted that two neighbours only face each other in either ICC or continental events nowadays due to political issues.

What are the predictions for June 16?

According to BBC weather forecast, light showers are expected in Manchester till 8 am (UK time) and 12.30 pm (IST). While Manchester is expected to have periods of sun from 8 am to 2 pm (UK time) and 12.30 pm to 6.30 pm (IST), it is likely to get little showers at 3 pm (IST) which will is expected to continue till 1.30 am (IST) on Monday.



With two wins from three matches, India can still cope with another washout as they will square off with relatively weaker teams namely Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the upcoming clashes of the mega event.

Pakistan, on the other hand, cannot afford another abandonment as they have slumped to two defeats and a rained-off game in four matches they have played so far.

While the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue are standing at the third position in the point table, Pakistan are languishing down to the eighth spot in the ten-team standings.

It is now to be seen if rain plays the spoilsport once again or fans will get to see high-octane action on Sunday.