ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Live Updates

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first in their second clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against Bangladesh at The Oval in London on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Five runs off the very first over from Ngidi. Tamim Iqbal got off the mark by tucking the second delivery off the back foot to fine leg for a single, while Soumya Sarkar opened his account by flicking the fifth delivery off the hip over square leg for a boundary. Bangladesh 5/0 (1 over)

# Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal to begin the innings for Bangladesh, while Lungi Ngidi will kickstart the proceedings for South Africa.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa are heading into the match after slumping to a crushing 104-run defeat at the hands of hosts and top-ranked England in their opening match of the ICC World Cup on Thursday.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will need to pull up their socks and come up with a good batting performance after they were bundled out cheaply for 207 runs while chasing a target of 312 against England. Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50) were the only two batsmen who managed to contribute decent runs while the other wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

South Africa will now be keen to shrug off their humiliating defeat to the hosts and bounce back strongly when they take on Bangladesh on Sunday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are heading into the World Cup with a decent run of form off-late, having won three out of the last five ODI series they have played including the Asia Cup in 2018.

However, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side slumped to a 95-run defeat in their second warm-up match against India ahead of the commencement of the mega event.



As far as squads are concerned, South Africa are most likely to miss the services of Hashim Amla who was hit on the head by England bowler Jofra Archer during the World Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a fresh injury scare on Friday when opener Tamim Iqbal suffered a wrist injury while batting in the nets. It is now to be seen whether he will play against South Africa or not.

In addition, the side is already sweating over the fitness of some of their other prominent players like Mohammad Saifuddin (recovering from a back problem), Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf) and Mahmudullah (shoulder).

The two squads are as follows:

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi