ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Live Updates

Sri Lanka and West Indies--who have been knocked out from the contention of making it to the semi-finals of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup--will play for pride when they take on each other at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street on Monday.

Here are the live updates:

# Lineups:

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

West Indies Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

# West Indies opt to field first against Sri Lanka!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Sri Lanka are currently standing at the seventh spot in the World Cup 2019 points table with just two wins from seven matches.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side' 20-run win over England gave them hopes of staying in hunt for a spot in the knock out stage. However, a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in their last fixture and the hosts' win against India have officially ended their campaign.

West Indies, on the other hand, are also out of contention of making it to the semi-finals. With two matches remaining, the Jason Holder-led side will look to end their campaign at the 2019 World Cup on a positive note by winning the two matches.

The Caribbean side is currently standing at the penultimate spot just above Afghanistan on the points table with just one win from seven matches.

The two squads are as follows:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha , Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

