हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

ICC World Test Championship: India retain second place in points table

India is in contention of playing the ICC World Test Championship final next year as they retained their second spot.

ICC World Test Championship: India retain second place in points table

Dubai: India stayed in contention of playing the ICC World Test Championship final next year as they retained their second spot at year-end despite New Zealand beating Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Australia lead the points table with 76.6 % (Percentage of points or PCT) while India are second with 72.2% following their victory in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand, meanwhile, cemented their position at third and moved a bit closer to India with 66.7%.

England (No. 4 with 60.8%), Pakistan (No. 5 with 34.6%) and South Africa (No. 6 with 28%) follow the top three.

Sri Lanka are at No. 7 with 26.7%, while West Indies are No. 8 with 11.1%.

"New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship," the International Cricket (ICC) tweeted on Wednesday.

Though India lead every other team on the number of points earned, the ICC recently introduced a points system that ranks teams on percentage of points (PCT) instead of the overall points earned, after several series/matches could not take place due to Covid pandemic around the world.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Australiaindian cricket teamAjinkya RahaneVirat Kohli
Next
Story

India vs Australia: After Ajinkya Rahane, now Ravi Shastri opens up on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in playing XI
  • 1,02,44,852Confirmed
  • 1,48,439Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given a clear message to China