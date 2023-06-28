IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 20 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ITT vs DD LIVE In India

Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take each other on match No. 20 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in Salem. Dragons will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the tournament after losing the last match vs Lyca Kovai Kings. At the same time, ITT had won the last match vs Ba11sy Trichy vy 46 runs. All eyes will be on R Ashwin, the captain of the Dragons. In the points table, Dragons are placed above than Kings. Dragons have won 3 matches out of four while losing one. Not to forget, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed on 6th spot in the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses respectively.

Shivam Singh has been in good form. He has played in 4 matches, scoring 137 runs. Ashwin will be aiming to improve on his bowling show in the tournament. Let's see how Ashwin and Co go about in this match.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons will be played on June 28, Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons will start at 7:15 PM IST on June 28, Wednesday.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.