During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and India, there was controversy over the run out of India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. While Harmanpreet had played an impressive innings of 52 off 34 balls, she was run out by Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Alyssa Healy.

Australia are through to the T20 World Cup final, after beating India by 5 runs in the semi.



Ash Gardner told the media that their fielding won them the game.



Ash Gardner told the media that their fielding won them the game. Including her run out of captain Harmanpreet Kaur (52) when India needed just 41 runs off 33 balls.

Healy had a different perspective on the incident, saying that Harmanpreet could have made a 'genuine' effort to reach the crease, which was two metres away. Harmanpreet had hit the ball to deep mid-wicket and while running, her bat got stuck in the ground just as she was about to reach the crease. Healy swiftly whipped the bails off, and Harmanpreet was left short of her ground.

"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. But at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have (gone) past the crease -- you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort. So we will take it."

"You could say you were unlucky all your life, but it's generally about the effort at that moment in time, and that's something we speak about in the field in particular, in putting in that effort and putting in that energy better than the opposition's and that's how you win big tournaments. And I think that comes back to running between wickets as well, which we have been doing quite well," Alyssa was quoted as saying by ABC Sport.

Harmanpreet was understandably upset by the decision, throwing her bat in frustration. However, Alyssa Healy believed that Harmanpreet's dismissal was not unlucky, but a result of her lack of effort in getting to the crease. This difference in opinion highlights the subjective nature of umpiring decisions in cricket.

The run-out proved to be a turning point in the match, as India fell short of their target by five runs. Australia went on to reach the final of the tournament, where they will face South Africa. Alyssa Healy's performance in the match also earned her a text from former Australia captain Belinda Clark, acknowledging her contribution to the team's success.

"It's kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, 'well done for taking the bails'. And it's quite an interesting one because I actually don't take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it's a waste of time and I've got to put them back on."

"So, it's annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, 'I think that's out'. And I think Shooter (Megan Schutt) at the point was like. 'I also think that it's out'."