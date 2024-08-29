'If Rohit Sharma Is Coming...,' Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Makes BIG Statement Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

In the high-stakes world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), speculation and rumors often swirl around player transfers, especially when it involves a high-profile name like Rohit Sharma. Recently, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner, Sanjiv Goenka, addressed the buzzing speculation about his franchise setting aside a staggering INR 50 crore for the Indian captain, revealing insights that are bound to stir the IPL community.

The Rumor Mill: Rohit Sharma's Future in Question

As the IPL mega auction looms on the horizon, the cricketing world is abuzz with chatter about Rohit Sharma's future. With the Mumbai Indians (MI) making headlines by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain, uncertainty has enveloped Sharma’s future with the franchise. In this climate of speculation, rumors emerged suggesting that LSG was prepared to offer a whopping INR 50 crore to secure Sharma's services.

Sanjiv Goenka Sets the Record Straight

In an interaction with Sports Tak, Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of LSG, put these rumors to rest with candid remarks. Goenka clarified that the idea of investing INR 50 crore on a single player, regardless of their stature, was impractical.

“You tell me, do you know if Rohit Sharma is coming into the auction? No one knows. This is all unnecessary,” Goenka said, addressing the speculation. He emphasized the impracticality of spending such a large portion of a franchise's budget on a single player, especially when it comes to assembling a well-rounded team. “Whether Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma or not, even if he comes into the auction, if you spend 50% of your purse on one player, then how will you buy the other 22 players?” Goenka questioned, highlighting the financial constraints every franchise faces.

The Reality of Franchise Decisions

Goenka's comments shed light on the broader challenges faced by IPL franchises. “Everyone wants the best captain and players. But this is like if wishes were horses. It is not about wanting. It is what you have, what is available, and what you can do from that,” he noted. This realistic approach reflects the complexities of franchise management in the IPL, where every decision is a balancing act between star power and team dynamics.

On Player Retention and Future Plans



When it comes to player retention and captaincy decisions, Goenka revealed that LSG is still in the early stages of planning. “We have all of September, October, and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue,” he stated. This statement underscores the uncertainty and strategic deliberations that franchises face as they prepare for the upcoming season.