'If You Face An Average Of 50 Deliveries...': Adam Gilchrist Advice To Australia Batters Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test In Adelaide

Adam Gilchrist has offered valuable advice to the Australian batters ahead of the pink-ball Test match, which will be played from Friday in Adelaide. The legendary cricketer advised the under-fire Australian batters to stay longer at the crease to deal with the threat posed by the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack.

Ahead of the start of the second Test, the swashbuckling former keeper-batter has also backed the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne to regain form.



"Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you're probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you're on the wrong side of it," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine's Wide World of Sports.

"He just couldn't find a way to score and maybe that's what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do. It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward," he added.

Notably, Labuschagne has been struggling for runs in recent months and now finds himself under immense pressure to retain his place in the side.

Gilchrist feels that there is no technical issue with Labuschagne's batting and Queenslander needs to be reminded that he is a class act.

"I'm sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act. He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years," said Gilchrist.

"Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill — you don't lose that edge — (and) certainly not in a short space of time," he added.

The 53-year-old urged Labuschagne to "trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it."

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their impressive 295-run victory in the opener at Perth last week.