Iftikhar Ahmed Gets Angry On Fan For Calling Him 'Chachu', Incident Rocks NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I, Vide Goes Viral - WATCH

In a dramatic turn of events during the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, senior all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The cricketer, known for his composure, lost his cool when a Pakistani fan referred to him as 'Chachu.' The incident, caught on camera, unfolded near the boundary ropes, showcasing a rare heated exchange between a player and a supporter. As Pakistan grappled with New Zealand's formidable total of 194, Iftikhar Ahmed, stationed near the boundary, faced an unwanted encounter with a vocal fan. The fan, expressing allegiance by saying, "We are your fans," inadvertently irked Iftikhar, who retorted with a stern "Stay quiet." The situation escalated quickly, leading to Iftikhar employing strong language to silence the fan, leaving spectators both shocked and intrigued.

Match Overview

Despite the off-field drama, the match itself witnessed New Zealand posting an imposing total of 194 runs in their 20 overs, courtesy of Finn Allen's stellar 74-run performance. In response, Pakistan, fueled by Babar Azam's 66 and Fakhar Zaman's 50, fell short by 21 runs, losing their second consecutive match in the series.

Road to Redemption

With two losses in a row, Pakistan now faces a must-win situation in the upcoming NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I scheduled for January 17 in Dunedin. The pressure is mounting on the Men in Green to secure a victory and stay alive in the series.

The Viral Moment

The incident involving Iftikhar Ahmed's heated exchange with the fan quickly became the talk of the town, circulating on social media platforms. The hashtag 'Khamosh Reh Ch*****' trended as cricket enthusiasts expressed their opinions on the altercation, further intensifying the spotlight on the cricketer.