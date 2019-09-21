Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan recalled in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been recalled in the 16-member Pakistan ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning September 27 at National Stadium in Karachi.

Besides them, spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, fast bowler Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Abid Ali have also returned to the national squad, which was chosen by Pakistan men’s team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Hasan Ali have also missed out a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series due to a back spasm. He will now undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Reflecting the squad, former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said that after thorough dicussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, he has put together the best possible squad.

“These are the only 50-over matches we play this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted Misbah as saying.

Commenting on the five players who have been recalled, Misbah said, "The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin and provides the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks. Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Moahmmad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad."

The chief selector further said that the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka will provide these five players with perfect opportunity to prove their mettle in international cricket and cement their spot in one-day side.

The full Pakistan squad is as follows:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz