हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia Vs Pakistan

Illness hits Australian camp ahead of ODI series against Pakistan

Maxwell missed training on Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday`s opener in Sharjah.

Illness hits Australian camp ahead of ODI series against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell may be rested from the first one-day international against Pakistan as the tourists recover from a stomach bug that has hit the team in the United Arab Emirates.

Maxwell missed training on Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday`s opener in Sharjah.

Spinner Nathan Lyon also missed training on Tuesday with illness but joined his teammates in their Wednesday session and has a good chance to be picked in a dual spinning assault with wrist spinner Adam Zampa.

"The stats from here, all suggest that spin takes a bigger impact," captain Aaron Finch said in comments published by Cricket Australia`s website (cricket.com.au).

"We even saw yesterday that the training wickets looked how we expect the middle to play. You`re never quite sure though, once there`s a bit of traffic on it they start to slow up pretty quick and spin a bit."

"I think that will be a feature, especially the two games in Sharjah."

Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile re-joined the squad for the five-match series against Pakistan after missing the final three ODIs against India to fly home to Perth for the birth of his second child.

After trailing India 2-0, Australia won the next three games in succession against Virat Kohli`s side to claim their first series victory in the format in over two years and enjoy a timely confidence boost ahead of the World Cup.

Coulter-Nile, who is in the frame for the global showpiece event while seamers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc struggle with injuries, said there was a good mood around the camp despite fierce competition for spots in the World Cup squad.

"Everyone`s performing, that`s why we`re winning but even when someone has a bad day, they`re really supportive of other blokes who have had a good day," he said.

"It`s fantastic to see. I don`t think it`s a conscious effort that anyone makes, just think it`s good mates supporting each other."

"I don`t think anybody goes out there thinking, `I`m not going to worry about selection`. It`s just the way everyone is, they`re all just good people."

Tags:
Australia Vs PakistanGlenn MaxwellAdam ZampaNathan LyonJosh Hazlewood
Next
Story

CSK to donate proceeds from 1st IPL home match to families of Pulwama martyrs

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Hisar: Again a 1.5-yr-old boy falls in borewell