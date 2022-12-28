topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ILT T20

ILT 20: MI Emirates announce five promising talents for the inaugural season

Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries Limited runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ILT 20: MI Emirates announce five promising talents for the inaugural season

MI Emirates, today announced the signing of five dynamic young players Lorcan Tucker (Ireland), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Thomas Lammonby (England) and Craig Overton (England) who will join the #OneFamily ahead of the inaugural ILT20 season in January.   

Reinforcing on Mumbai Indians’ philosophy of identifying, developing and nurturing young talents to unlock their true potential. The MI Emirates will give the players one of the finest platforms to express and explore their capabilities under the experienced players and also compete against some of the best international players.     

New Players: 

• Lorcan Tucker, Ireland, 26-year-old batter wicketkeeper has represented Ireland, Ireland A and Ireland U19s

• McKenny Clarke, West Indies, 19-year-old plays A list cricket and has represented West Indies U19 squad

• Daniel Mousley, a batting all-rounder from England who has represented his country in U19 team, made his first-class debut in July 2019

• Thomas Lammonby, represented England U19 and has played in T20 leagues around the world

• Craig Overton, England born bowling all-rounder is one of the fast-bowling twins who was selected in the England’s 2017-18 tour to Australia. He represented England, England U19 and more teams in his career so far.

MI Emirates also recently signed four local UAE players Mohammed Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan and Vriitya Aravind for the much awaited inaugural ILT20 season. 
The young guns of MI Emirates will play alongside experienced international players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult. Furthermore, they will train under tutelage of Shane Bond (Head Coach), Parthiv Patel (Batting Coach), R Vinay Kumar (Bowling Coach) and James Franklin (Fielding Coach).
MI Emirates led by Kieron Pollard will play their first game on Saturday, 14th January, 7:30 p.m.

Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries Limited runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent global expansion of #OneFamily, MI has three T20 teams across three countries - MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI Emirates in International League T20.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency recently accorded AA+ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians. MI has a strong digital presence with over 31 million fans - the much loved #MIPaltan - from across the world. High stakeholders’ trust, brand investment, fan engagement and performance make MI a brand that adds immense value to the global cricketing ecosystem.

Live Tv

ILT T20Internatioanl T20 LeagueMI EmiratesMI Emirates squadCraig OvertonThomas Lammonby

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!