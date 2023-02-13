ILT20 2023: Adani Gujarat Giants Crowned Inaugural Champions After win Over Desert Vipers, WATCH

Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 72 backed by Gerhard Erasmus’s elegant 30 along with Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 25 helped Adani Gulf Giants emerge as the champions of the inaugural ILT20 2023 beating Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (February 12) night. In front of a packed stadium, Gulf Giants restricted Desert Vipers to 146 for 8 in 20 overs through Carlos Brathwaite’s fine three-wicket spell and then produced an electrifying finish to the first edition of the ILT20.

It was a pulsating chase to the target cheered by a large Sunday crowd, who created an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium. Lynn sparkled under the Ring of Fire through his unconquered 72 runs, which came off 50 balls with nine boundaries and one six.

He added 73 runs in 62 balls along with Erasmus, who hit 30 off 33 balls for the third wicket. He then added an unbeaten 50-run partnership off 25 balls with Hetmyer for the fourth wicket. Hetmyer eased Gulf Giants’ pressure of chasing through his unbeaten 25 off 13 balls with five boundaries.

Desert Vipers failed to post a big total despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s 55 off 27 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Sam Billings too had chipped in with 31 off 29 balls with three boundaries. The pair had put on 72 runs in 37 balls for the fifth wicket. The chief destroyers of Desert Vipers’ innings were Carlos Brathwaite (3 for 19) and Qais Ahmad (2 for 29).

Gulf Giants won the toss and promptly elected to bowl. Desert Vipers’ opener Rohan Mustafa bravely stepped out and smashed Colin de Grandhomme through extra cover for a boundary. His opening partner Alex Hales fell to the first ball of the second over from Carlos Brathwaite, caught by James Vince at mid-off for 1. In the same over Mustafa too got run out in the fifth ball. As an appeal for leg before was being turned down, Mustafa tried to steal a single but an alert Qais Ahmad at point passed the ball to bowler Brathwaite, who ran him out for 6.

The Giants began their chase with opener and skipper James Vince, fresh from his match-winning unbeaten knock of 83 against MI Emirates, going for his shots. He hit Gus Atkinson’s fourth ball off the second over for a superb six over fine leg. Opener Chris Lynn too picked a boundary off Sheldon Cottrell. Vince also lifted Luke Wood for a straight boundary.

Speaking about their victory, Gulf Giants’ captain James Vince said, “We set the tone brilliantly with the ball when we reduced them to 25 for three. The pressure was well and truly on them. We couldn't have got off to a better start. Hasaranga fought back in the middle, but we managed to dismiss him. Chris Lynn showed his class and maturity to see the game through for us along with Hetmyer in the end.”

Brief scores: Desert Vipers 146/8 (Sam Billings 31, Wanindu Hasaranga 55, Carlos Brathwaite 3/19, Qais Ahmad 2/29) lost to Gulf Giants 149/3 in 18.4 overs (Chris Lynn 72, Gerhard Erasmus 30, Shimron Hetmyer 25 n.o.)

Player of the Match ($1500): Carlos Brathwaite