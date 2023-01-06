ILT20: Gulf Giants' Tom Banton opens up on what makes UAE's International League T20 different, says THIS

The inaugural season of UAE's International League T20 is all set to kick start on January 13, 2023, with six teams and 34 matches to be played across the UAE. Ever since IPL as a concept was thrown into the world cricket way back in 2008 almost every cricket-playing nation has there own T20 league. Pakistan has PSL, Australia has Big Bash, England has The Hundred, South Africa has SA20 while Bangladesh has BPL and now the list has its new member in the name of ILT20. As many as eight foregin players are allowed in the playing XI which makes it truly an international league. Gulf Giants's Tom Banton, who played for Kolkata Knight Rider in IPL 2020 and remained unsold in this year's auction, has opened up on what makes ILT20 interesting.

"The fact that more international players will be on display and better cricket skills will be seen by the cricket fans makes this league interesting. I will be having Chris Lynn as a teammate and thus it will help me bring out the best in me. I played with him earlier in the BBL and we share an understanding. It will be great to bat with him again," Tom said in the virtual press conference.

The biggest cricket festival is all set to hit the United Arab Emirates in just seven days’ time as the DP World International League T20 will kick off on 13 January 2023 at the Dubai International Stadium. The power hitter Andre Russell, the wily leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the dashing Dwayne Bravo, the seasoned Robin Uthappa, the fearsome striker Chris Lynn, and the experienced Moeen Ali are in readiness to mesmerize the cricket fans during the month-long competition.

A total of six franchises which include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will be battling it out, to lift the magnificent competition trophy, from 13 January to 12 February 2023 across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. And all six franchises have now finalised their squads for one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.

Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in what is anticipated to be a mouth-watering opening match, launching the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20, following a glitzy opening ceremony which will see superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo wow the fans at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, 13 January 2023.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising more than 100 international and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).