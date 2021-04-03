‘I'm sure you'll hit COVID-19 for a six’: THIS ex-Pak bowler wishes Tendulkar a speedy recovery

As India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was shifted to the hospital, days after testing positive for coronavirus, former Pakistan skipper and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram on Friday (April 2) took to Twitter to wish the Master Blaster a speedy recovery.

"Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!" Akram tweeted.

Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic! https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2021

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home had returned a negative COVID result. On Friday, Tendulkar said that he has been hospitalised for "abundant precaution under medical advice". He also wished his fan on the 10th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.

Soon after this, former India cricketers and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wished the legend a speedy recovery. Replying to Tendulkar's tweet, DC commented: "Wishing nothing but a speedy recovery to you Little Master."

Former cricketers Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also sent their wishes to Tendulkar. "Waiting to see you back fit and with that big smile on...as ever! Get well soon paaji," Ojha commented.

"Your message gives all of us so much relief. Your fighting spirit is known to all and this one is a minor battle paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery," RP Singh also commented.

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of @sachin_rt. Get well soon!"

Official Twitter handles of the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board also wished the legend a speedy recovery.

ICC retweeted Tendulkar's post and wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery, @sachin_rt" while BCB said, "Get well soon, @sachin_rt".

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs he played for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.