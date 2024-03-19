Imad Wasim Smokes A Cigarette In Dressing Room During PSL 2024 Final, Does 'Smoking Celebration' After Islamabad United Clinch Title By Beating Multan Sultans; Watch

Pakistan and Islamabad United all-rounder Iman Wasim was on fire on Monday night during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) final against Multan Sultans as he picked up a five-wicket haul to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup. Imad completed a spell of 5 for 23 to restrict Sultans to 159 for 9 in 20 overs. Islamabad, later, chased down the target in 20 overs with two wickets in hand with Imad (19) and Hunain Shah (4) finishing things off with the bat. This is Islamabad's third PSL title and after winning, what followed was a long night of celebrations. Imad was deservingly named as Player of the Match award for his stupendous effort.

However, one more act of Imad went viral during the final. After finishing his spell, Imad went to dressing room and cameras caught him smoking a cigarette. Imad can be seen smoking in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

Watch Imad Wasim smoking during the PSL 2024 final:

Speaking about his match-winning effort, Imad said that he never knew PSL 2024 would go on to become the best-ever tournament. He added that his aim was to create a positive impact for his team. Imad said that he feels he still has 5 years of cricket left in him. "It was a new experience - taking five wickets in the final. Took lesson that we should've finished it one over earlier. I'm happy playing cricket. Trying my utmost to contribute for the team. 4-5 years of cricket left in me," said Imad.

Islamabad captain Shadab Khan was named as the Player of the Tournament for his picking 14 wickets, scoring 305 runs and leading his team to the title win. Usama Mir finished as the leading wicket-taker while Baba Azam was the leading run-scorer in the series. Usama also got the Bowler of the tournament award as Saim Ayub was allrounder of the tournament while Azam Khan became the keeper of the tournament.

Imad's smoking act reminded the fans of a certain Shane Warne, who had also smoked a cigarette many a times during the cricket matches. There is a legendary photograph of England all-rounder Ian Botham smoking a cigar in the change room, after playing one of the finest innings of his career. It will be interesting to see how Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacts to the act of smoking inside the dressing room at National Stadium in Karachi and whether Imad is punished with a suspension or a penalty.