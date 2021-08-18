Impressed VVS Laxman shares childhood photo of Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj had a brilliant outing the second Test against England at Lord's, which India won by 151 runs. The seamer looked in great rhytm in most of his spells throughout the contest, injecting eight crucial blows to the opponent in both the innings combined.

Impressed with the show Siraj produced, former India batsman VVS Laxman shared an old picture of his first meeting with the bowler. The former cricketer said he was proud to witness Siraj's progress in international cricket. He also said hailed Siraj's journey as inspirational and wished the bowler luck.

Met him for the first time at frmr Hyderabad great Abdul Azeem’s residence. And I feel so proud to see the rapid progress #Siraj has already made in intern’al cricket.

His life is another testament of what one can achieve through hardwork & will-power.More power to you young man pic.twitter.com/MHjezzlzxz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 17, 2021

Jump in rankings

Siraj made significant gains in the ICC Test Rankings released on Wednesday. Siraj was one of the chief architects of India’s victory over England at Lord’s. With the win, India now have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The first match ended in a draw.

Siraj climbed 18 places to reach 38th position. The 27-year-old pacer took four wickets each in both innings of the Lord’s Test. His total haul of eight wickets for 126 runs ensured that India sealed a win in a riveting Lord’s Test.