हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Imran Khan was a 'drug addict', used to consume cocaine, says former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz

Former Pakistani fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz has claimed that he has seen Imran Khan consume drugs in 1987.

Imran Khan was a &#039;drug addict&#039;, used to consume cocaine, says former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz

In a shocking claim about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Pakistani fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz has claimed that he has seen Imran consume drugs in 1987. Nawaz added that he has also seen Khan consume cocaine.

It is to be noted that Nawaz and Imran were Pakistan's top  fast bowlers during the late 1970's and 1980's.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Sarfaraz talk about, how he is not the only one to have seen Imran consuming drugs and if the claims made by him are false, then Imran is free to drag him to court.

Recalling an incident of 1987, Sarfaraz said that during a match between Pakistan and England when Imran was not performing well he came to house in Islamabad and consumed drugs.

"He also snorts something. He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house and said along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal and also consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it," said Nawaz in the video.

"Bring him in front of me and let's see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many in London," he added.

Tags:
Imran KhanSarfaraz KhanDrug addict
Next
Story

MS Dhoni will find it impossible to perform if he decides to play only IPL: Kapil Dev
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M47S

US Election 2020: Biden's turn or Trump's era will continue?