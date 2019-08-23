In a first, ICC to live stream Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier matches

For the first time ever, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will live stream the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier matches as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering greater coverage of women’s cricket and showcasing the game to more people across the world.

The six-camera live-stream will cover all tournament games at Forfarshire Cricket Club including the two semi-finals and the final, providing an opportunity for fans to engage with the tournament and follow the battle for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 two qualification spots.

The live-stream will be available on ICC’s digital platforms and will be complemented by short form video highlights from all other matches via the same platforms, marking the most comprehensively covered Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Speaking on the coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Aarti Dabas, Head of Media Rights, Broadcast and Digital, said, “For the first time ever we are live streaming ten matches of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, this a huge step forward in our ambition to creating more exposure and role models for women’s cricket and getting the game to more fans across the world ahead of Australia 2020.

“With two places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at stake, the ICC are providing significant coverage leading into the next World Cup to grow the reach and engagement of women’s cricket. Whether it be via live stream, video highlights, live scores, news or analysis across our platforms, we are giving fans an opportunity to engage further and we are continuing to build on the momentum from the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20," he added.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier matches to be live-streamed are as follows:

August 31: Bangladesh vs PNG (Forfarshire Cricket Club), Scotland vs USA (Forfarshire Cricket Club)

September 1: Thailand vs Namibia (Forfarshire Cricket Club), Ireland vs Netherlands (Forfarshire Cricket Club)

September 3: Ireland vs Thailand (Forfarshire Cricket Club), Scotland vs Bangladesh (Forfarshire Cricket Club)

September 5: A1 vs B2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club), B1 vs A2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club)

September 7: 3rd vs 4th Place Play-Off (Forfarshire Cricket Club) and Final (Forfarshire Cricket Club)