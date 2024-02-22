Afghan Mystery Girl Wazhma Ayoubi Slams Shoaib Malik While Congratulating Virat Kohli On Birth Of His Second Baby

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have received lots of love from across the world after the couple became parents to a beautiful boy, exactly a week ago. In an Instagram post, both Virat and Anushka informed the fans that they were blessed with a baby boy whom they have named as 'Akaay'. They also requested fans and media for privacy. Since then, a number of congratulations messages have poured in on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar, India batting great, congratulated he couple for the birth of their second baby while close friends Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav commented on the post as well, congratulating the couple.

Afghanistan's popular fan, who was once known as Afghan Mystery Girl, also congratulated Virat and Anushka on this special day. Her name is Wazhma Ayoubi and she had a very interesting way to pass on her good wishes. Wazhma is a big Kohli and India fan. If there is one team after Afghanistan which she likes to cheer for, it is India. Wazhma also has a signed T20 jersey by Kohli and had met him during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Wazhma called Anushka Sharma King Kohli's queen, and wrote on her social media accounts while sharing the news about the birth of their second child Akaay: "In the era of Shoib Malik, may every girl find her own Virat Kohli. Heartiest congratulations to king @imVkohli and his queen @AnushkaSharma."

By doing this, Wazhma has hit two targets with one stone. She did congratulare Kohli and Anushka on this special day and also took potshot at Malik for marrying again after divorce from India's tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik marrying Sana Javed has not gone down well with may people across the border. Many believe that Malik allegedly cheated on Sania. However, these allegations can not be proved unless Sania decides to speak up. For now, she has asked for privacy.

Check out Wazhma's post for Virat and Anushka below:

In the era of Shoib Malik, may every girl find her own Virat Kohli. Heartiest congratulations to king @imVkohli and his queen @AnushkaSharma ___ https://t.co/fYTleZDQ9i — Wazhma Ayoubi __ (@WazhmaAyoubi) February 21, 2024

As per reports, Virat and Anushka are in London. Kohli was reportedly spotted roaming in London after the birth of his second child and the photo has gone viral on the internet. Since Kohli announced that he won't be taking part in the Test series vs England due to personal reasons, it was not clearly known what keeps the batter busy during such an important series. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had then said the board understands Kohli and his decision to be with his family while adding that you need to give him a break if he asks for one such leave for first time in 15 years.