IND-A Vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India ‘A’ Vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal in Colombo, 2PM IST, July 21
India ‘A’ will be going up against Bangladesh ‘A’ in semifinal two match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Yash Dhull’s India ‘A’ have entered the semifinal stage with an all-win record after wins over arch-rival Pakistan ‘A’, UAE ‘A’ and Nepal in the league stages.
Young India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Rajyavardhan Hangargekar is the leading wicket-taker in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with 8 wickets in 2 matches at an average of just 8.37. Hangargekar, who plays under MS Dhoni in IPL, is coming into the semifinal with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan ‘A’ in the last match.
India ‘A’ and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament with 170 runs in 3 matches, including 104 against Pakistan ‘A’ in the last game. Skipper Yash Dhull is also in fine form with a century against UAE ‘A’ in the opening game and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma also scored an impressive fifty against Nepal in the tournament.
Bangladesh and India have a thrilling history in shorter format of the game especially after their tri-series final few years back in the Nidihas Trophy final, where Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off Soumya Sarkar off the final ball to win the final. Soumya Sarkar, in fact, will be part of the Bangladesh ‘A’ in the semifinal match against India ‘A’.
India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Details
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: July 21, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Fancode website and app.
IND-A vs BAN-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel
Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull
All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Harshit Rana, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar
Captain: Rakibul Hasan
Vice-captain: Yash Dhull
India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Predicted 11
India ‘A’: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (C), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar
Bangladesh ‘A’: Zakir Hasan, N Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Saif Hassan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Rakibul Hasan
