IND U-19 vs USA U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Injury Updates For Today’s In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 At Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM IST, January 28

In a highly anticipated clash, India Under 19s will lock horns with the United States of America Under 19s in the 23rd match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup. The battleground for this Group A fixture is the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. As things stand, India U19s are at the top of the table, boasting two wins in two matches, while the USA U19s find themselves at the bottom after losing both their encounters. With the impeccable form of the Indian team, they enter as clear favourites. The standout performer for India U19s, Musheer Khan, has been in tremendous form, scoring 121 runs in 2 matches, including a century against Ireland U19. His left-arm spin adds an extra dimension to his game, making him a valuable asset for fantasy cricket teams.

Dream11 Picks

Captain: Musheer Khan (IND U19 | BAT)

Vice-captain: Uday Saharan (IND U19 | BAT)

Wicketkeeper: Prannav Chettipalayam (USA-19), Amogh Reddy Arepally (USA-19)

Batsmen: Uday Saharan (IND U19), Adarsh Singh (IND U19), Siddarth Kappa (USA-19)

All-rounders: Musheer Khan (IND U19), Arshin Kulkarni (IND U19), Rayaan Bhagani (USA-19)

Bowlers: Saumy Pande (IND U19), Naman Tiwari (IND U19), Khush Bhalala (USA-19)

Weather Report

The weather at Mangaung Oval is expected to be favourable for cricket, with a temperature of 16.7°C and 88% humidity. Cloud cover might add an interesting element to the game.

Team Form

India U19s have been in exceptional form, winning their last five matches, while the USA U19s have faced defeat in their previous three encounters.

Players Stats in Current Series

Most Runs

Uday Saharan (IND U19 - BAT): 139 Runs in 2 Matches

Musheer Khan (IND U19 - BAT): 121 Runs in 2 Matches

Adarsh Singh (IND U19 - ALL): 93 Runs in 2 Matches

Prannav Chettipalayam (USA-19 - WK): 65 Runs in 2 Matches

Sachin Dhas (IND U19 - BAT): 47 Runs in 2 Matches

Probable Playing XI

India Under-19s

U Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, S Dhas, R Patel, Musheer Khan, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pande, Naman Tiwari, A Rao (wk), Digvijay Patil

USA Under-19s

A Arepally, Prannav Chettipalayam (wk), Bhavya Mehta, S Kappa, M Nayak, Rishi Ramesh (C), P Patel-I, A Suri, K Bhalala, A Garg, R Bhagani