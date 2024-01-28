IND U-19 vs USA U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Injury Updates For Today’s In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 At Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM IST, January 28
India U-19 vs USA U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India vs USA, India U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, USA U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
In a highly anticipated clash, India Under 19s will lock horns with the United States of America Under 19s in the 23rd match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup. The battleground for this Group A fixture is the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. As things stand, India U19s are at the top of the table, boasting two wins in two matches, while the USA U19s find themselves at the bottom after losing both their encounters. With the impeccable form of the Indian team, they enter as clear favourites. The standout performer for India U19s, Musheer Khan, has been in tremendous form, scoring 121 runs in 2 matches, including a century against Ireland U19. His left-arm spin adds an extra dimension to his game, making him a valuable asset for fantasy cricket teams.
Also Read: From Leander Paes To Rohan Bopanna: Indian Tennis Star To Win Australian Open - In Pics
Dream11 Picks
Captain: Musheer Khan (IND U19 | BAT)
Vice-captain: Uday Saharan (IND U19 | BAT)
Wicketkeeper: Prannav Chettipalayam (USA-19), Amogh Reddy Arepally (USA-19)
Batsmen: Uday Saharan (IND U19), Adarsh Singh (IND U19), Siddarth Kappa (USA-19)
All-rounders: Musheer Khan (IND U19), Arshin Kulkarni (IND U19), Rayaan Bhagani (USA-19)
Bowlers: Saumy Pande (IND U19), Naman Tiwari (IND U19), Khush Bhalala (USA-19)
Weather Report
The weather at Mangaung Oval is expected to be favourable for cricket, with a temperature of 16.7°C and 88% humidity. Cloud cover might add an interesting element to the game.
Team Form
India U19s have been in exceptional form, winning their last five matches, while the USA U19s have faced defeat in their previous three encounters.
Players Stats in Current Series
Most Runs
Uday Saharan (IND U19 - BAT): 139 Runs in 2 Matches
Musheer Khan (IND U19 - BAT): 121 Runs in 2 Matches
Adarsh Singh (IND U19 - ALL): 93 Runs in 2 Matches
Prannav Chettipalayam (USA-19 - WK): 65 Runs in 2 Matches
Sachin Dhas (IND U19 - BAT): 47 Runs in 2 Matches
Probable Playing XI
India Under-19s
U Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, S Dhas, R Patel, Musheer Khan, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pande, Naman Tiwari, A Rao (wk), Digvijay Patil
USA Under-19s
A Arepally, Prannav Chettipalayam (wk), Bhavya Mehta, S Kappa, M Nayak, Rishi Ramesh (C), P Patel-I, A Suri, K Bhalala, A Garg, R Bhagani
Live Tv