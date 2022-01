IND U19 vs BAN U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Bangladesh: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Antigua 6:30 PM IST January 29

India Under 19 will take on defending champions Bangladesh Under 19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 quarterfinal 2 on Saturday, January 29. Nishant Sindhu is captain for India while Rakibul Hasan will be leading Bangladesh. India under 19, despite the covid-19 outbreak in the team won all their group fixtures finishing on top group A.

On the other hand, Bangladesh finished on 2nd spot in group B. They defeated Canada and UAE both by good margins, only fixture they lost was against England U19 by 7 wickets.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19, Super League Quarter-final 2

Venue: Providence Stadium in Antigua

Date & Time: January 29th, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Mohammed Fahim

Batters- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (VC), Harnoor Singh, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti

All-Rounders- Rajangad Bawa (C), Nishant Sindhu, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ripon Mondol, Vicky Ostwal

IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu(C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats

Bangladesh Under 19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, MD Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan(C), Ripon Mondol