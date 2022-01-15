IND U19 vs SA U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at Providence Stadium, Guyana, 6:30 PM IST January 15

Record four-time champions India will be aiming to maintain their envious record and unearth a plethora of talent along the way when they begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Georgetown, Guyana on Saturday (January 15). Expectations will be high from the likes of Harnoor Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, skipper Yash Dhull and Ravi Kumar, who have already shown glimpses of their potential in tournaments leading into the World Cup.

India flew into the Caribbean straight after their Asia Cup triumph and tuned up for the ICC event with wins over hosts West Indies and Australia in the warm-up games. India have been the most successful team in the tournament's history and getting into the final of the last three editions is a testimony to their remarkable consistency.

No player from the 2020 batch, which finished runners-up to first-time champions Bangladesh, has gone on to play for India and only time will tell if someone from the class of 2022 reaches the highest level. The current batch doesn’t posses prodigies like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill (2018 pass outs) but some of the players have already attracted attention.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19, Group D, Match 4

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: January 15th, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Kaden Solomons

Batters- Yash Dhull, George van Heerden (VC), Harnoor Singh (C), SK Rasheed

All-Rounders- Dewald Brevis, Kaushal Tambe, Matthew Boast

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aphiwe Mnyanda

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam

South Africa Under 19: Kaden Solomons, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, George van Heerden (c & wk), Michael Copeland, Jon Coetzer, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane