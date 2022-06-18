IND v SA 4th T20I: South Africa register their LOWEST total in T20 cricket

Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul helped India bowl out South Africa for 87/9 in 16.5 overs in the fourth T20I as the hosts levelled the five-match T20I series 2-2 on Friday (June 17). The pacer scalped 4/18, while Dinesh Karthik smashed 27-ball 55 as India thrashed South Africa by 82 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Notably, South Africa recorded their lowest total (87) in T20Is, beating their previous lowest of 89 against Australia in 2020, when the Proteas were chasing a target of 197 runs.

Talking about the 4th T20I, defending a total of 169, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off economically giving away only 1 run in the opening over. Hardik Pandya came to bowl in the next over and conceded 12 runs as South Africa scored 13 runs in two overs.

India level the series



A brilliant performance from the hosts as they register a comprehensive win in the fourth T20I! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/eZFSajuLvU — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

In the third over Bhuvneshwar's delivery went on to hit the helmet of Protea captain Temba Bavuma and he was retired hurt.

The visitors batted steadily but a mix-up resulted in Quinton de Kock's run out for 14 and they lost their first wicket on 24.

In the next over Avesh Khan dismissed Dwaine Pretorius for a duck caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as South Africa lost their second wicket for 26.

Yuzvendra Chahal gave India the third breakthrough by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for a leg-before wicket for 8. The visitors scratched their way to the 50-run mark in 9 overs.

The dangerous David Miller was cleaned up for 9 in 11th over to leave Proteas tottering at 59 for 4.

Avesh Khan struck thrice in the 14th over dismissing Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to leave Proteas tottering at 78/7.

In the next over Chahal dismissed Anrich Nortje for 1 and Axar Patel dismissed Lungi Ngidi for 4 as South Africa was bowled out for 87 as Bavuma did not come out to bat to hand India an 82-run win.

.@Avesh_6 scalped wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the fourth @Paytm #INDvSA T20I. #TeamIndia



A summary of his performance pic.twitter.com/4ExtPvIlTB June 17, 2022

Earlier, India, who were invited to bat first, found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in the 7th over but Pandya (46 off 31 balls) and Rishabh Pant (17 off 23 balls) added 41 off 40 balls to provide stability the innings. Pandya and Karthik then forged a 65-run stand in 33 balls to take India to a fighting total.

Brief Scores: India 169/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 55, Hardik Pandya 46; Lungi Ngidi 2/20, Anrich Nortje 1/21) beat South Africa 87/9 in 16.5 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 20, Quinton de Kock 14, Avesh Khan 4/18, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/21) by 82 run