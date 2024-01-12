IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 'You Feel Frustrated', Rohit Sharma On Why He Lashed Out At Shubman Gill After Run-Out

India captain Rohit Sharma was very angry on Shubman Gill at the start of the chase as he got run-out due to a confusion in the middle. Rohit tapped the ball past the bowler and called for a single. A clueless Shubman was watching the ball, instead of listening to his batting partner. By the time Shubman realised Rohit had called for the run, the India captain was already at the non-striker's end and from there, going back was impossible as wicketkeeper dislodged the bails.

Rohit was out for a duck, extending his record to 11 in T20Is, the most by any Indian batter in this format of the game. He was returning to the T20Is after a long gap of 14 months and would have wanted some runs under the belt to get going. But that did not happen as Rohit was left fuming after being run out.

The video of his run out went viral on social media as he lashed out at Gill, even abusing him in hindi. Later, Rohit said that these things are part of the game and that he was frustrated by the way he got out.

"These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings," said Rohit.