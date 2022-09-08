IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 8
The Rohit Sharma-led India had reached UAE as a top contender to lift the Asia Cup 2022 trophy but their dreams have received a major blow after consecutive losses in the Super Four stages of the tournament, instead their lacklustre campaign has raised some serious questions before the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Team India crashed out of the tournament with Pakistan defeating Afghanistan by one wicket in the last match on Wednesday (September 7).
India now face Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match on Thursday (September 8) and the two side will only play for pride in the inconsequential contest. After losing to Pakistan in their opening game in the Super 4 stage, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and are on the brink of elimination from the Asia Cup.
Both Super 4s losses had some similar patterns – last-over defeats, death-overs mishaps, middle-order meltdowns, below-par totals – which shows Team India’s inability to learn from their mistakes and rectify that. Despite these losses, captain Rohit Sharma believes these aren’t panic stations just yet. Whether Rohit agrees or not India have serious issues in the side.
Match Details
India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date & Time: September 8 at 730 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya
IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
