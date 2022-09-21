IND vs AUS 1st T20: Rohit Sharma not IMPRESSED by Steve Smith decision ‘not to walk’ after getting caught, WATCH

Australian cricket team barring the exception of Adam Gilchrist in the past are not know to be ‘walkers’ even after clearly getting dismissed in a cricket match. Former Australia captain Steve Smith is no different and believes it is the job of the umpires to decide if a batter is out or not.

On Tuesday (September 20), in the first T20I game against India in Mohali, Smith refused to ‘walk’ after clearly edging Umesh Yadav through to the ’keeper Dinesh Karthik and it took a DRS call by India captain Rohit Sharma to change the decision.

The incident took place in the 12th over of Australian innings, with Umesh Yadav bowling. Smith couldn’t hit the ball the way he wanted and the ball kissed his bat and went into the hands of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Despite an aggressive appeal by the Indians, the umpire gave the decision in the favour of the batter.

Rohit immediately signalled DRS but was quite disappointed with Smith’s decision to stay on at the crease. Though Rohit himself didn’t confront the Australian star, he expressed his feeling through a chuckle.

WATCH the video of Rohit Sharma’s reaction after Steve Smith refuses to walk…

The third umpire checked the footage and confirmed that Smith was successfully caught behind. Meanwhile, Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted that the dew helped the visitor in the second half of the innings.

“It was a good contest. Obviously the dew helped us at the back end. Some really good partnerships from us. I thought the intent of all our guys, the way that they just attacked their match ups and really took it on and tried to change the momentum of the game was really good. That’s all we’re after at the moment,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.