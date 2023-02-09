India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck on the first ball of his spell on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday, February 9 at Nagpur. Umpire Nitin Menon did not raise his finger as he thought the inswinging delivery to left-handed batter was missing the leg stump. India, not before a long discussion, opted for a review and it turned out to be a successful one as the ball would have crashed into leg stump as shown by the ball tracker. Khawaja walked back scoring 1 off 3 balls and India had stuck early into the game.

The decision however did not go down well with a section of the Australian media despite there being fool-proof evidence of it. The ball tracker clearly showed the path of the ball yet Australian broadcaster Fox Cricket raised concern over the quality of DRS used in the Test and tweeted: "Ball tracker broken?" Aussies left stunned just minutes into first Test by "interesting" DRS moment."

This is not the first time Australian media has reacted strongly and unnecessarily on this tour at an event. Earlier, when the Nagpur stadium curator rolled and watered the pitch in a certain way, Australian media reported that the pitch was 'systematically doctored'. India captain Rohit Sharma had then advised everyone to focus more on cricket than on the kind of surface. In the morning session of Day 1 of the first Test, it turned out that the two Australian wickets that fell were taken by pacers Mohammed Shami and Siraj.

Australia's 12th man across seven seas _ https://t.co/vbJllbkyBE — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2023

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reacted to the tweet posted by Fox Cricket where they raised a concern over the 'broken DRS', calling them the 12th man of the team working overseas. Chopra tweeted: "Australia's 12th man across seven seas." Fox Cricket was also among the first ones in Australian media to start off the pitch debate.