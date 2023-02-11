'Jalwa Hai Hamara Yahan' - Mohammed Shami's 37-run Knock Begins Meme Fest on Twitter

Mohammed Shami batted well in the first innings of the first Test vs Australia on a tough Day 3 pitch in Nagpur, leaving Indian fans impressed with his batting skills. Shami struck 37 off 47 balls that included 2 fours and 3 sixes respectively. He stayed in the middle for most part of the morning session on Saturday to ensure that India's lead extended to 223. India fans were so happy seeing Shami bat the way he did that memes began to pour in on Twitter. A fan also joked that Shami batted for more time that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and scored more than the sum of their scores.

Shami began a meme fest on Twitter after his knock of 37 vs Australians. Take a look below:

India's late middle order and tail batted superbly. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja continued his good show in the Tets match with a well-crafted 70 off 185 deliveries that included 9 boundaries. He had picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match after making international comeback. Jadeja was nursing a knee injury and was out of action for 6 months. But in his first international game in months, he played as if he had never left.

Axar Patel too batted with matured head over his shoulders. He finished as India's second-best batter behind Rohit Sharma (120) as he struck 84 off 174 deliveries, including 8 fours and 1 six respectively. He was set to make his maiden Test hundred, but just before lunch, Pat Cummins cleaned him up and India were bowled out for 400, taking a strong 223-run lead in first innings.

Aussies have played poor cricket in this Test so far but Todd Murphy had a memorable Test debut as he finished with 7 wickets in the Test.